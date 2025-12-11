Left Menu

Seized Sanctions: U.S. Oil Tanker Move Escalates Tensions with Venezuela

The U.S. has seized a sanctioned oil tanker near Venezuela, intensifying tensions as Trump pushes for Maduro's resignation. The Venezuelan government has condemned the act as piracy, vowing to defend its sovereignty. Oil prices surged following the seizure, raising concerns about international maritime security and oil market impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 06:29 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 06:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has confiscated a sanctioned oil tanker off Venezuela's coast, as President Donald Trump confirmed Wednesday, in a move that has driven oil prices higher and heightened tensions between Washington and Caracas. Trump's administration is pressuring Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to resign.

The Venezuelan government responded to the seizure by accusing the U.S. of 'blatant theft' and labeling the act as 'international piracy', promising to defend its sovereignty and resources. The incident marks the first known action against an oil tanker since a military build-up was ordered by Trump in the region.

The confiscation impacted oil markets, with Brent crude futures rising following news of the tanker's seizure. The U.S. Attorney General disclosed that U.S. forces, with support from agencies like the FBI and Coast Guard, executed a seizure warrant for the tanker Skipper, involved in sanctioned oil trading with Iran and Venezuela.

