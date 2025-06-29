Left Menu

'Sitaare Zameen Par' Shines with Rs 100 Crore Box Office Success

The Aamir Khan film 'Sitaare Zameen Par' has grossed over Rs 100 crore in India. Directed by R S Prasanna and also featuring Genelia D'Souza, it depicts a basketball coach mentoring ten differently-abled individuals. It's considered a spiritual sequel to the 2007 film 'Taare Zameen Par'.

Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' has amassed over Rs 100 crore at the Indian box office, marking a significant achievement for the film industry. Directed by R S Prasanna, this film features a compelling story about a basketball coach who guides ten differently-abled individuals.

The movie, produced by Aamir Khan, Aparna Purohit, and Ravi Bhagchandka, is regarded as a spiritual sequel to the 2007 hit 'Taare Zameen Par'. It opened with a substantial Rs 10.7 crore and continues to perform strongly in theatres.

Starring alongside Khan are Genelia D'Souza, Aroush Datta, and a talented ensemble cast. The film's themes of mentorship and learning offer a powerful narrative experience for audiences.

