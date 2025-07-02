Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey teaser leaks online ahead of theatrical release

The first teaser for director Christopher Nolan's upcoming film 'The Odyssey,' which debuted exclusively in theatres ahead of 'Jurassic Park: Rebirth,' has now leaked on social media platforms, including X, according to Variety. 'The Odyssey' is Nolan's next big film after the Oscar-winning 'Oppenheimer'. The teaser is being played exclusively in cinemas alongside 'Jurassic World: Rebirth.' It follows Nolan's usual style of giving audiences an early sneak peek more than a year before the film's release.

According to Variety, the 70-second teaser features actor Matt Damon as Odysseus, Tom Holland as his son Telemachus, and Jon Bernthal in an undisclosed role. It opens with a voice that sounds like Robert Pattinson, who is also part of the cast. "Darkness. Zeus's laws were smashed to pieces. A kingdom without a king since my master died," the voice says, over dramatic shots of crashing waves and a shadowy beach. There are also brief glimpses of the Trojan Horse, a key part of the story in Homer's The Odyssey, which inspired the movie. The film will follow Odysseus's long journey home after the Trojan War, during which he faces many challenges, from gods to mythical monsters.

This is not the first time a major film has faced leaks. Past examples include 'Spider-Man: No Way Home,' 'House of the Dragon,' and the final season of 'Game of Thrones,' all of which had early footage leak online. The Odyssey features a large cast, including Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron, Elliot Page, and more. The film is still in production and is the first big-budget movie to be shot entirely with IMAX cameras. The teaser will likely be officially released online later this year. (ANI)

