Neil Druckmann Exits 'The Last Of Us': Future Focus on New Game

Neil Druckmann, co-creator of 'The Last Of Us' HBO series, steps back from the upcoming third season to focus on new projects at Naughty Dog. His departure marks a significant shift as he transitions to directing the game 'Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet' alongside duties as Studio Head.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 03-07-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 17:06 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Neil Druckmann, the visionary co-creator and showrunner behind HBO's critically acclaimed series 'The Last Of Us', has announced his departure from the show's forthcoming third season. This decision allows him to redirect his attention fully to new endeavors at Naughty Dog.

In a statement shared on Naughty Dog's official Instagram, Druckmann expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to work on both seasons of the show alongside Craig Mazin. However, with season two's completion, he deemed this the opportune moment to transition to writing and directing a new game titled 'Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet'.

His exit also coincides with that of co-writer and executive producer Halley Gross, as the series, based on the popular video game franchise, continues to evolve past its second season's harrowing narrative journey of Joel and Ellie.

