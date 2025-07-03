Left Menu

Four Years Later: A Tale of Love, Distance, and Identity

'Four Years Later' is an Indo-Australian series exploring the evolving dynamics of modern love. Starring Shahana Goswami and Akshay Ajit Singh as a couple facing challenges due to geographic and emotional distances, it delves into themes of identity, ambition, migration, and the complexities of relationships.

Four Years Later: A Tale of Love, Distance, and Identity
'Four Years Later,' an evocative Indo-Australian romance drama, is set to premiere on Lionsgate Play in India on July 11. Featuring Shahana Goswami and Akshay Ajit Singh, the series chronicles the challenges of a couple whose marriage is put to the test by separation due to a four-year training program in Australia.

Directed by Fadia Abboud and created by Mithila Gupta, the series intricately portrays themes of identity, culture, and emotional distance as the newlyweds, Sridevi and Yash, navigate life apart. Released initially on SBS in Australia in 2024, it garnered critical acclaim for its honest depiction of relationship complexities.

The show delves into modern love, ambition, and familial dynamics, resonating well in different cultural contexts, including Canada. 'Four Years Later' includes performances by Kate Box, Taj Aldeeb, Roy Joseph, and Luke Arnold, and invites viewers to explore challenging themes such as migration and personal growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

