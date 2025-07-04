Anabhayin Bakshi’s Hazir Hai Gets Starry Applause from Shikhar Dhawan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Yashvardhan Ahuja and more!

Watch the song here- https://youtu.be/cNFeiCYfXdk Anabhayin Bakshi, the internet's latest sensation, made a striking debut with Hazir Hai, a music video released by Times Music. While the audience responded with praise, his entry into the spotlight also welcomed a wave of admiration from his industry friends. From cricketers like Shikhar Dhawan and Yuzvendra Chahal to entertainment personalities Farina Nezam, Yashvardhan Ahuja, Pawan Shankar, Chetan Goel and Shrey Mittal, social media lit up with appreciation and warm wishes. Their heartfelt wishes celebrated Anabhayin's debut and the beginning of an exciting new chapter in his journey.

Hazir Hai is a soft, soulful track that stands out for its simplicity. Sung by Sam Rais, composed by Gaurav Chatterji, Meggha Bali is the lyricist and Music Supervisor, and the song maintains an effortless quality. The song has a stripped-down approach, letting the emotion come through naturally. Anabhayin and Varsha's on-screen chemistry brings the feelings of the song to life; it feels tender, heartfelt, and captivating. Anabhayin adds depth with his subtle expressions, while Varsha complements him beautifully, making every moment feel real and moving.

Expressing his gratitude, Anabhayin shared, "Hazir Hai will always be close to my heart as it marks the start of my journey. Its old-school charm reminds me of the music I grew up loving, and the lyrics have a raw, emotional connection. I hope that the audience feels the same. Shooting it was an incredible experience with a warm, supportive team. This is just the beginning, and I hope my journey ahead continues to receive the same love and warmth from the audience." The song evokes old-school romance, shared umbrellas in the rain, quiet coffee dates, captured gently through its lyrical simplicity.

The lyricist and music supervisor of the song, Meggha Bali, Hazir Hai, was created with a lot of heart. When Gaurav and I sat down to make it, the only intention was to create something honest and meaningful, something we could be proud of. The melody, the lyrics, Sam's voice, Hrishi's guitars, and Prathmesh's expertise, every element came together so effortlessly. Anabhayin and Varsha's casting brought the innocence and charm we had envisioned. She further added, _"But what truly made a difference was the belief and support from Mandar Thakur and Varshha Kohhli at Times Music. Their faith in the song and its journey gave it the wings it needed. I couldn't have asked for a better team to bring this vision to life." It's this sense of restraint and clarity that gives Hazir Hai its distinct charm. Every element, from the minimal instrumentation to the perfect pacing, works in harmony to create something raw yet beautifully put-together. The composition holds space for the lyrics to shine, while the vocals add a textured depth.

Sam Rais, the singer of the song, said, "There's a calm emotional pull to the song that spoke to me. I wanted my vocals to reflect that feeling and stay true to its mood. It's the kind of song where you just let the feeling guide the voice. I hope that the love this song is getting continues to grow." Gaurav Chatterji, the music composer, said, "We miss the vibrant pop scene from the 90's and having grown up in that era, I wanted to capture that nostalgia. When Meggha, the lyricist, heard the melody, we both vibed to it, and Hazir hai was born, which we are both very proud of. Sam's emotive vocals, Hrishi's guitars and Prathamesh's mix made the song shine! Backed by outstanding performances, nuanced storytelling, and overwhelming support from the industry, Hazir Hai marks a promising start for Anabhayin Bakshi. With strong performances, emotional storytelling, this is a memorable start to Anabhayin Bakshi's journey, setting the tone for the kind of work he is here to do

