Animated sitcom 'The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder' greenlit for Season 4 ahead of Season 3 premiere

Louder and Prouder' is a reboot of Disney Channel's 'The Proud Family,' which aired from 2001 to 2005. Both are created and executive produced by Bruce W. Smith, who teamed up with executive producer, songwriter and composer Ralph Farquhar for the new show.

ANI | Updated: 04-07-2025 13:14 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 13:14 IST
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder poster (Photo/Instaagram@Disneyplus). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Disney+ has renewed the animated sitcom 'The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder' for a fourth season, ahead of the show's Season 3 premiere, reported Variety. The third season of the animated sitcom is set to premiere on August 6, while the fourth season is expected to debut in 2026, according to the outlet.

Season 3 of 'The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder' finds "Penny Proud and her loyal crew embarking on international escapades, wild adventures, and fantastical stops packed with hilarity, heart, and, most of all, discovery", according to the logline as quoted by Variety.

Season 3 of 'The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder' finds "Penny Proud and her loyal crew embarking on international escapades, wild adventures, and fantastical stops packed with hilarity, heart, and, most of all, discovery", according to the logline as quoted by Variety. Kyla Pratt voices Penny and leads a voice cast that includes Tommy Davidson (Oscar Proud), Paula Jai Parker (Trudy Proud), JoMarie Payton (Suga Mama), Cedric the Entertainer (Uncle Bobby), Karen Malina White (Dijonay Jones), Soleil Moon Frye (Zoey Howzer), Alisa Reyes (LaCienega Boulevardez), Carlos Mencia (Felix Boulevardez), Alvaro Gutierrez (Papi), Raquel Lee Bolleau (Nubia Gross), Marcus T. Paulk (Myron) and Melissa De Sousa (Sunset Boulevardez), reported Variety.

As per the outlet, Season 3 guest stars include Janelle James, Sanaa Lathan, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Lynn Whitfield, Adrienne Warren, Kirk Franklin and Bubba Wallace. They will join recurring guests Keke Palmer, Billy Porter, Zachary Quinto, EJ Johnson, Asante Blackk, A Boogie, Bresha Webb, Aiden Dodson, Carlos Alazraqui, Al Roker, CeeLo Green, Tiffany Haddish, Gabrielle Union, Chance the Rapper, Brenda Song, Lena Waithe and Miyachi.

"The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" is produced by Disney Television Animation and BaR Productions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

