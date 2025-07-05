Left Menu

Diplomatic Threads: Unraveling India-Argentina Connections

During Prime Minister Modi's visit to Argentina, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh highlighted historical ties between India and Argentina. Notable connections include visits by Indira Gandhi, and cultural exchanges like Rabindranath Tagore's friendship with Victoria Ocampo. Additionally, economist Raul Prebisch's impact on UNCTAD reflects enduring economic ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2025 11:45 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 11:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Argentina, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh revisited the longstanding ties between the two nations, touching on historical figures and events that have intertwined their relations over the decades.

Ramesh emphasized the cultural and economic links, highlighting Rabindranath Tagore's visit to Argentina in 1924, where he developed a close friendship with literary figure Victoria Ocampo. He also mentioned Indira Gandhi's visit to Buenos Aires in 1968, where she honored Ocampo with a degree, cementing the cultural exchange between the countries.

On the economic front, Ramesh noted the role of Argentine economist Raul Prebisch in shaping the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), an organization that played a pivotal role in the introduction of concepts like the 'Global South.' The historical and ongoing connections between India and Argentina continue to contribute to global economic discussions today.

(With inputs from agencies.)

