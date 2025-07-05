Diplomatic Threads: Unraveling India-Argentina Connections

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Argentina, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh revisited the longstanding ties between the two nations, touching on historical figures and events that have intertwined their relations over the decades.

Ramesh emphasized the cultural and economic links, highlighting Rabindranath Tagore's visit to Argentina in 1924, where he developed a close friendship with literary figure Victoria Ocampo. He also mentioned Indira Gandhi's visit to Buenos Aires in 1968, where she honored Ocampo with a degree, cementing the cultural exchange between the countries.

On the economic front, Ramesh noted the role of Argentine economist Raul Prebisch in shaping the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), an organization that played a pivotal role in the introduction of concepts like the 'Global South.' The historical and ongoing connections between India and Argentina continue to contribute to global economic discussions today.

