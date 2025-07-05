Krishen Khanna: A Century of Art and Empathy

Krishen Khanna, the eminent artist renowned for his influential role in shaping Indian modern art, marks his 100th birthday this Saturday. Despite his centenarian status, Khanna continues to paint, portraying life's poignant realities through his extraordinary brushstrokes.

Born in Lyallpur, Khanna's life is a canvas of historic shifts, from his upbringing in pre-Partition Lahore to his impactful years in Indian art circles as part of the Progressive Artists Group alongside M F Husain and F N Souza. His works often reflect the plight and vibrance of marginalized communities, featuring figures like truckwallas and bandwallas.

Khanna's contribution to art resonates through his dynamic series and large-scale murals, embedding his vision into India's cultural and public consciousness. Honored with prestigious awards, his legacy is a testament to a profound human connection and an unmatched portrayal of socio-political narratives in Indian modern art.

