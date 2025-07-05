Tragedy Strikes: Texas Summer Camp Flood Turns Respite into Nightmare
A catastrophic flood devastated a Texas all-girls summer camp, leaving at least 23 campers missing. Torrential rain inundated the state's south-central region, causing the Guadalupe River to overflow. Rescue operations are underway, but many families remain in distress as they await news of their loved ones' safety.
In a tragic turn of events, a devastating flood in Texas left at least 23 campers from an all-girls summer camp missing. The catastrophe unfolded as torrential rains swept through the state's south-central region, causing the Guadalupe River to burst its banks.
The flood struck a vulnerable area known as Hill Country, an area dotted with historic summer camps. Rescue operations are being conducted by state officials, with 237 individuals reported rescued so far, but many more remain unaccounted for.
The community is reeling as families anxiously await news of missing loved ones. The impact of the flood has turned what was once a haven for young campers into a scene of horror, with memories of past disasters haunting the community.
