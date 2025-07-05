Left Menu

Amarnath Pilgrims Unscathed in Multi-Bus Collision: Safety First

Thirty-six Amarnath pilgrims sustained minor injuries in a five-bus collision in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district. Despite the brake failure incident, all resumed their journey after treatment. Safety measures have been heightened by officials to ensure the uninterrupted and secure pilgrimage to the revered shrine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ramban/Jammu | Updated: 05-07-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 15:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising incident, 36 pilgrims heading to the Amarnath Yatra sustained minor injuries after five buses collided in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district. The crash, attributed to brake failure, led to minor injuries, but the affected individuals quickly resumed their journey after receiving medical attention.

Following the mishap, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha assured that comprehensive safety measures are being implemented. The focus remains on ensuring uninterrupted passage and enhanced security across the pilgrimage routes, backed by regular checks at strategic locations and provision of essential amenities.

The swift response by district administration and medical teams helped manage the situation effectively. Union Minister Jitendra Singh confirmed that all arrangements are intact for the pilgrims' safety and well-being, allowing them to continue towards the holy destination without further delay.

(With inputs from agencies.)

