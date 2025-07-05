Left Menu

Celebrating Spirituality: Young Artists Honor the Dalai Lama at 'Dear Kundan'

The art exhibition 'Dear Kundan' celebrates the 90th birthday of the Dalai Lama through 90 artworks by young Tibetan artists worldwide. Held at the India International Centre, the event honors his life and teachings, showcasing the hope and admiration he inspires among young generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 16:30 IST
Dalai Lama
  • Country:
  • India

The exhibition titled 'Dear Kundan,' honoring the 90th birthday of the Dalai Lama, is now on display at the India International Centre. Young Tibetan artists from across the globe contribute 90 pieces of art that capture the spiritual leader's essence and his messages of peace and compassion.

Organized by the Foundation for Universal Responsibility of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and the Khadhok Artists Collective, the exhibition features a range of creative expressions. Young Tibetans from India, Nepal, Europe, North America, and Australia submitted more than 700 art pieces, with young artists urged to depict 'What His Holiness means to them'.

The event also includes a traditional 'Tashi Sholpa' dance from the Tibetan Children's Village School, adding cultural depth to the inaugural ceremony. Attendees, including celebrated writer Namita Gokhale, express pride in the efforts, stating that the openness and sincerity depicted in the artworks are both a joy and a blessing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

