Akhilesh Yadav Advocates for Respect and Promotion of Indian Languages Amid Political Tensions

Amid rising tensions over language issues, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav emphasized respect and promotion for all Indian languages. He praised historical ties between Marathas and Uttar Pradesh. Yadav proposed budget allocations to promote various languages and cultures within UP, denouncing any discrimination while criticizing the BJP's policies.

In the midst of a language row in several states, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has reaffirmed his party's support for Indian languages, advocating for their respect and promotion. He highlighted the historical ties between Maratha people and Uttar Pradesh, citing it as a model of cultural exchange and unity.

The remarks from Yadav came shortly after the historic political reunion of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and MNS head Raj Thackeray, who united after two decades to address the Marathi identity crisis and Hindi imposition concerns. Their rally in Worli, Mumbai, celebrated the rollback of Hindi language resolutions introduced by the BJP-led government.

Yadav criticized the BJP for exploiting language differences for political gains and proposed significant budget allocations for promoting various Indian languages in Uttar Pradesh. He suggested creating dedicated spaces for different languages and cultures, advocating for integration by fostering respect and understanding among diverse communities.

