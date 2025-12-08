Left Menu

Political Showdown: BJP vs. TMC Over Bankim Chandra Chatterjee Remarks

A political dispute erupted between BJP and TMC after Prime Minister Modi called Bankim Chandra Chatterjee 'Bankim da', sparking accusations about disrespecting Bengal's cultural heritage. TMC criticized BJP for belittling Bengal's icons, while BJP blamed TMC for defiling the state's legacy, amplifying tensions ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-12-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 19:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A fierce political showdown unfolded on Monday between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) following accusations that Prime Minister Narendra Modi disrespected Bankim Chandra Chatterjee by referring to him as 'Bankim da' during a Lok Sabha discussion.

In response to TMC member Saugata Roy's objection, Prime Minister Modi quickly conceded, agreeing to call him 'Bankim Babu'. Despite this, the TMC launched a scathing online attack, accusing the BJP of trivializing Bengali cultural icons in a purported double-standard approach to the state's heritage.

The BJP countered this by accusing TMC of practicing 'performative cultural outrage' to distract from their alleged decade-long cultural degradation of Bengal. This controversy reflects the heightened cultural and political confrontation between the two parties as they compete for dominance in the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections in West Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

