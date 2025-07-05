Dada Leads the Way: Legoland's Shanghai Debut
The new Legoland resort in Shanghai welcomes visitors with a giant 26-metre Lego figure named Dada. As the first Legoland in China among 11 parks worldwide, it features attractions like Miniland, showcasing global and Chinese landmarks. Developed with Shanghai's government, tickets are priced between USD 44 and USD 84.
- Country:
- China
Shanghai's newest family attraction, the Legoland resort, has opened its doors, marked by the presence of Dada, a towering 26-metre Lego figure. As the first of its kind in China, the resort is part of 11 parks worldwide, constructed with an astounding 85 million Lego bricks.
Among the key draws is Miniland, an intricate display reproducing famous global landmarks, along with notable Chinese sites such as Beijing's Temple of Heaven and Shanghai's Bund waterfront, all crafted from Lego.
The project, a collaboration between Merlin Entertainments and the LEGO Group, and supported by the Shanghai government, offers tickets ranging from USD 44 to USD 84, promising an immersive experience for Lego enthusiasts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Legoland Shanghai: A Brick-by-Brick Marvel
WhiteWater Celebrates 40 Years in APAC with Unveiling of Bold Attractions
Shanghai's First Legoland: A Brick-Built Wonderland Amidst Sweltering Heat
Shanghai's Legoland Grand Opening Defies Scorching Heatwave
World's largest Legoland opens to tourists in Shanghai