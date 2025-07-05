Left Menu

India Fest Unveils Cultural Grandeur Near the Kremlin

The India Fest, a nine-day cultural festival, began near the Kremlin in Moscow, celebrating the diverse cultural traditions of Indian states. Organized by the Indian Embassy and Moscow's Department of Tourism, the event highlights Indian dance, music, food, and crafts, strengthening India-Russia relations.

Updated: 05-07-2025 18:53 IST
An extravagant nine-day India Fest has opened its doors near the Kremlin, bringing the rich tapestry of Indian cultural traditions to the heart of Moscow.

The Embassy of India and Moscow's Department of Tourism have collaborated to create an enclave brimming with Indian culinary delights and handicrafts, dubbed Bharat Utsav.

This festival features performances from states like Delhi and Maharashtra, heralding a new chapter in India-Russia cultural exchanges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

