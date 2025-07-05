India Fest Unveils Cultural Grandeur Near the Kremlin

An extravagant nine-day India Fest has opened its doors near the Kremlin, bringing the rich tapestry of Indian cultural traditions to the heart of Moscow.

The Embassy of India and Moscow's Department of Tourism have collaborated to create an enclave brimming with Indian culinary delights and handicrafts, dubbed Bharat Utsav.

This festival features performances from states like Delhi and Maharashtra, heralding a new chapter in India-Russia cultural exchanges.

