MaharashtraDharma: A New Podcast Series by Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the arrival of 'MaharashtraDharma,' a new podcast series set to launch this Sunday. Selecting Ashadhi Ekadashi, a sacred day on the Hindu calendar, as the premiere date, reflects the cultural depth of the series.

According to Fadnavis, the inaugural episode of the podcast will broadcast on July 6 at 11 am across all his social media platforms. The timing coincides with Ashadhi Ekadashi, the culmination day of the renowned pilgrimage to the Vitthal temple in Pandharpur.

The annual pilgrimage sees lakhs of devotees participate, adding to the cultural and spiritual ethos of the series. 'MaharashtraDharma' is posed to intertwine the cultural fabric of Maharashtra with Fadnavis's perspectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)