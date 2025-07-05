Left Menu

MaharashtraDharma: A New Podcast Series by Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis introduces 'MaharashtraDharma,' a podcast series launching on the auspicious day of Ashadhi Ekadashi. The first episode airs on July 6, aligning with the cultural significance of the annual pilgrimage to the Vitthal temple at Pandharpur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-07-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 21:36 IST
MaharashtraDharma: A New Podcast Series by Devendra Fadnavis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the arrival of 'MaharashtraDharma,' a new podcast series set to launch this Sunday. Selecting Ashadhi Ekadashi, a sacred day on the Hindu calendar, as the premiere date, reflects the cultural depth of the series.

According to Fadnavis, the inaugural episode of the podcast will broadcast on July 6 at 11 am across all his social media platforms. The timing coincides with Ashadhi Ekadashi, the culmination day of the renowned pilgrimage to the Vitthal temple in Pandharpur.

The annual pilgrimage sees lakhs of devotees participate, adding to the cultural and spiritual ethos of the series. 'MaharashtraDharma' is posed to intertwine the cultural fabric of Maharashtra with Fadnavis's perspectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025