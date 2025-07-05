Dalai Lama's 90th Birthday: A Celebration of Compassion and Harmony

On the eve of his 90th birthday, the Dalai Lama encouraged his followers to remain compassionate to all, emphasizing the importance of human values and religious harmony. His message, released by the Central Tibetan Administration, praised initiatives highlighting compassion and altruism.

The Tibetan community in McLeodganj is celebrating the revered leader's birthday with a series of events, including a religious conference, a youth forum, and film screenings. The Dalai Lama reiterated his commitment to his core values and emphasized the significance of cultivating peace of mind and compassion globally.

In highlighting ancient Indian wisdom and Tibetan culture, the Dalai Lama noted the potential for these traditions to contribute to global peace. The birthday events will feature high-profile attendees such as cabinet ministers and actor Richard Gere, underlining the spiritual leader's wide influence and appeal.

