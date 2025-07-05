Hugh Gantzer: Celebrating a Landmark in Indian Travel Writing

Renowned travel writer Hugh Gantzer was awarded the prestigious Padma Shri at his residence in Mussoorie, officials reported on Saturday.

The accolade, which he shares with his late wife and writing partner, Collen Gantzer, was delivered by Senior IAS officer Shailesh Baghauli.

Due to health issues, Gantzer was unable to travel to Delhi to officially receive the honour.

Active in the realm of travel writing since the 1950s, the duo vividly showcased India's cultural diversity, historical landmarks, and public life.

Their column, ''The Gantzer's Travelogue,'' along with their televised travelogues on Doordarshan, introduced an expansive audience to the richness and beauty of India.

An official statement highlighted how Hugh's incisive journalistic perspective, combined with Colleen's gentle expressiveness, elevated Indian travel literature by capturing the essence of the nation.