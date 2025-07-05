Van Mahotsav 2025: A Green Revolution in Chandigarh

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria led a significant tree plantation drive across Chandigarh on the occasion of 'Van Mahotsav 2025,' emphasizing the importance of this initiative for the planet's well-being.

In a single day, an impressive 1,05,874 saplings were planted at 253 locations, with the governor personally planting at 23 different sites. The governor urged citizens to view 'Van Mahotsav' not as a mere annual event but as an ongoing commitment to ecological restoration.

The governor cited disturbing global statistics about deforestation and pointed out Chandigarh's achievement of a 51.54% green cover, with plans to further enhance this with the planting of over five lakh saplings this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)