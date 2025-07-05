Van Mahotsav 2025: A Green Revolution in Chandigarh
Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria spearheaded a massive tree plantation drive in Chandigarh during 'Van Mahotsav 2025.' Over 1,05,874 saplings were planted at 253 sites, with the governor highlighting the environmental importance. This initiative aims to bolster Chandigarh's green cover and promote ecological sustainability.
Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria led a significant tree plantation drive across Chandigarh on the occasion of 'Van Mahotsav 2025,' emphasizing the importance of this initiative for the planet's well-being.
In a single day, an impressive 1,05,874 saplings were planted at 253 locations, with the governor personally planting at 23 different sites. The governor urged citizens to view 'Van Mahotsav' not as a mere annual event but as an ongoing commitment to ecological restoration.
The governor cited disturbing global statistics about deforestation and pointed out Chandigarh's achievement of a 51.54% green cover, with plans to further enhance this with the planting of over five lakh saplings this year.
