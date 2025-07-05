John Leguizamo Reflects on First Marriage and Life Lessons

Actor and comedian John Leguizamo recently divulged his reflections on past life lessons, notably from his first marriage. During a conversation with PEOPLE, the 64-year-old shared that his initial union with actress Yelba Zoe McCourt, from 1994 to 1996, was instrumental in shaping him into a better man and husband.

While speaking to chef Melissa Araujo of Alma in New Orleans for his MSNBC docuseries, Leguizamo humorously remarked that with her advice, his first marriage might have endured. He told PEOPLE that his 'starter marriage' significantly contributed to his maturity, stressing that it was a 'life-learning experience,' crucial for his development.

Leguizamo emphasized lessons in respect and compromise, stating, 'Marriage is really work, and you gotta put work into it.' Sharing two children with his current wife, Justine Maurer, he believes staying engaged in each other's lives is vital. As 'Leguizamo Does America' returns for its second season, he continues to offer insights on relationships.

(With inputs from agencies.)