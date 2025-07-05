Grand Return: Rath Yatra Culminates with Vibrant ‘Bahuda’ Procession

The vibrant culmination of the nine-day Rath Yatra took place in Puri, as the chariots carrying sibling deities returned to the historic Jagannath temple. Despite tight security due to a prior stampede near Gundicha Temple, the event was conducted without incidents.

This year's 'Bahuda' Yatra, known as the return journey, saw lakhs of devotees pulling the chariots of Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Jagannath along Puri's Grand Road. The procession featured rich cultural performances and ritualistic ceremonies, completed ahead of schedule.

Odisha's Chief Minister personally oversaw the arrangements, ensuring a unique and memorable festival. Authorities utilized AI-enabled CCTV cameras and drones for crowd management while creating a Green Corridor for medical emergencies. The Yatra concluded with traditional rituals, leaving devotees and attendees deeply moved.

(With inputs from agencies.)