Embracing Ambedkar: A Legacy of Education, Unity, and Social Harmony

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's enduring legacy was the focal point at a 'social harmony' event in Gwalior, attended by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. The leaders underscored Ambedkar's advocacy for education, organization, and struggle as key pillars for India's continued freedom and prosperity.

The program, held on the historic grounds of Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Agriculture University, served as a reminder of India's freedom struggle. Yadav highlighted the contributions of figures like Adi Shankaracharya, Mahatma Gandhi, and RSS founder Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar to the notion of unity.

Scindia announced plans for a grand 'Ambedkar Dham' near Dabra, a project supported by the BJP government to perpetuate Ambedkar's ideology. The event also showcased the state's ongoing development initiatives, such as the Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal link, reinforcing the commitment to progress and social cohesion.

