Celebrating Sustainable Mining: IBM Awards Top Mines in India

The Indian Bureau of Mines is poised to recognize exemplary mining operations across India at a national ceremony in Jaipur, bringing attention to their sustainable and responsible mining practices. The event, scheduled for Monday, will see Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy as the chief guest, with additional dignitaries including Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma gracing the occasion.

The celebration, held at the Rajasthan International Centre, aims to honor three mines with the prestigious 7-star rating and 95 others with a 5-star rating for their outstanding performance in 2023-24. This initiative, part of the Star Rating of Mines scheme started in 2014-15, emphasizes sustainable development by integrating environmental protection, social welfare, and economic growth, encouraging inclusive progress for current and future generations.

Government officials highlighted the increasing popularity of the program within the mining community, noting that the recognition has fostered a competitive spirit among operators. This, in turn, has led to improved mining practices that benefit both the industry and local communities, as reported by the Ministry of Mines.

(With inputs from agencies.)