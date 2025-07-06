Rains Wash Away Livelihoods: The Unseen Crisis of Brick Kiln Workers

In the village of Nanau, western Uttar Pradesh, unseasonal rains have wreaked havoc on brick kiln workers like Ramvati and her husband. The couple molded 1,600 bricks over two days, none of which were counted or paid for due to a light drizzle washing away their efforts and wages. March to June are crucial months for drying molded bricks, but the workers have been plagued by unpredictable weather.

From Bihar, Chhattisgarh, and eastern UP, many migrant workers now face an economic disaster as a single rainfall destroys their labor-intensive work, leaving them in debt to kiln owners. This situation is exacerbated by the lack of proper sunshine, leading to unusable fields and drained incomes. Furthermore, climate change is disrupting traditional migration patterns, forcing workers to adapt unexpectedly.

Despite the burden on laborers, kiln owners cite their own financial pressures, such as rising fuel costs and delivery penalties, as reasons for not compensating ruined bricks. As per experts, the burden of these climate-linked disruptions should not be placed on the workers. Inadequate enforcement of labor rights and calls for climate-adaptive wage protections underline the urgent need for policy reform to provide stability and fairness in these communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)