Monsoon Travel Boom: GenZ and Millennials Redefine Off-Season Adventures

The monsoon season, traditionally viewed as an off-peak travel period, is experiencing a surge in popularity as GenZs and Millennials capitalize on opportunities for affordable and adventurous experiences. Industry experts note a growing trend where young travelers are exploring scenic destinations during this lush season.

Thomas Cook (India) President Rajeev Kale highlights the benefits of monsoon travel, citing discounted rates and a wide array of travel options ranging from backwaters to spiritual retreats. This travel period offers diverse experiences, attracting families, couples, and an emerging group known as 'frolleagues'.

Data from Thomas Cook and Cleartrip's PeekABoo indicates a notable rise in travel bookings, with a 46% increase in monsoon travel this year. Demand is particularly strong from tier I cities, with travelers favoring short getaways over longer vacations. The shift is driven by attractive offers from airlines and hotels, making monsoon a compelling season for travel enthusiasts.