Left Menu

Monsoon Travel Boom: GenZ and Millennials Redefine Off-Season Adventures

Monsoon, typically an off-season for travel, is increasingly popular among GenZs and Millennials seeking adventure and scenic beauty at lower costs. With a 46% rise in bookings, the trend is fueled by attractive deals and a shift towards shorter, frequent holidays, catering to diverse traveler segments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-07-2025 13:24 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 13:24 IST
Monsoon Travel Boom: GenZ and Millennials Redefine Off-Season Adventures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The monsoon season, traditionally viewed as an off-peak travel period, is experiencing a surge in popularity as GenZs and Millennials capitalize on opportunities for affordable and adventurous experiences. Industry experts note a growing trend where young travelers are exploring scenic destinations during this lush season.

Thomas Cook (India) President Rajeev Kale highlights the benefits of monsoon travel, citing discounted rates and a wide array of travel options ranging from backwaters to spiritual retreats. This travel period offers diverse experiences, attracting families, couples, and an emerging group known as 'frolleagues'.

Data from Thomas Cook and Cleartrip's PeekABoo indicates a notable rise in travel bookings, with a 46% increase in monsoon travel this year. Demand is particularly strong from tier I cities, with travelers favoring short getaways over longer vacations. The shift is driven by attractive offers from airlines and hotels, making monsoon a compelling season for travel enthusiasts.

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025