Global Tributes Pour in for Dalai Lama's 90th Birthday Celebration
The Dalai Lama's 90th birthday was celebrated globally with messages of support from world leaders, including the US and Taiwan. Events in Dharamsala saw thousands gather to honor the spiritual leader's dedication to peace, compassion, and human rights, despite China's objections to his succession plans.
On Sunday, global leaders paid tribute to the Dalai Lama on his 90th birthday, expressing their steadfast support for the Tibetan people. Notably, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio celebrated His Holiness, emphasizing America's commitment to human rights in Tibet.
A monumental gathering in Dharamsala saw thousands honor the revered spiritual leader. Attendees included representatives from Tibetan Buddhist sects, global dignitaries, and school children. Video messages from former US presidents, such as Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, further highlighted the day as leaders praised the Dalai Lama's life-long dedication to compassion and peace.
The Central Tibetan Administration also issued a note, echoing the Dalai Lama's appeal for global compassion and harmony. Despite China's resistance to his succession plan, the Dalai Lama remains an enduring figure in the fight for human rights and spiritual freedom.
