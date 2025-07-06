Left Menu

Global Tributes Pour in for Dalai Lama's 90th Birthday Celebration

The Dalai Lama's 90th birthday was celebrated globally with messages of support from world leaders, including the US and Taiwan. Events in Dharamsala saw thousands gather to honor the spiritual leader's dedication to peace, compassion, and human rights, despite China's objections to his succession plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-07-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 16:29 IST
Global Tributes Pour in for Dalai Lama's 90th Birthday Celebration
Dalai Lama
  • Country:
  • United States

On Sunday, global leaders paid tribute to the Dalai Lama on his 90th birthday, expressing their steadfast support for the Tibetan people. Notably, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio celebrated His Holiness, emphasizing America's commitment to human rights in Tibet.

A monumental gathering in Dharamsala saw thousands honor the revered spiritual leader. Attendees included representatives from Tibetan Buddhist sects, global dignitaries, and school children. Video messages from former US presidents, such as Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, further highlighted the day as leaders praised the Dalai Lama's life-long dedication to compassion and peace.

The Central Tibetan Administration also issued a note, echoing the Dalai Lama's appeal for global compassion and harmony. Despite China's resistance to his succession plan, the Dalai Lama remains an enduring figure in the fight for human rights and spiritual freedom.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering the Sahel: How Economic Inclusion Programs Are Transforming Livelihoods

Toward Universal Health Coverage: Uganda’s Plan to Mobilize Domestic Health Funding

Reducing Crashes and Emissions Together: A CAREC Blueprint for Smarter Mobility

Greening the Waterfront: How Nature-Based Solutions Are Transforming Port Planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025