Dalai Lama at 90: A Celebration of Legacy and Global Peace

Despite heavy rain, throngs of well-wishers gathered at Tsuglagkhang temple to celebrate the 90th birthday of the 14th Dalai Lama. The event followed the leader's announcement to continue the Dalai Lama institution, a decision welcomed by his followers.

The birthday celebration attracted representatives from Tibetan Buddhist sects, school children, and international artists. Key political figures from India and abroad stood by the Dalai Lama, lauding his dedication to peace and harmony on a global scale.

Messages of support poured in, including from former US presidents and officials, underscoring the Dalai Lama's unwavering influence. The event marked a renewed pledge from his followers to uphold his teachings on compassion and unity.

