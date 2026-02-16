Left Menu

Mahashivratri Celebrations at Katas Raj Temple Highlight Religious Harmony in Pakistan

Hundreds of Hindu devotees in Pakistan celebrated Mahashivratri at the historic Katas Raj Temple, emphasizing religious harmony. Despite strained India-Pakistan ties, local participation was strong. Officials discussed initiatives to promote the temple internationally and enhance facilities, while affirming Pakistan's commitment to religious tolerance and minority rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 16-02-2026 20:51 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 20:51 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Hundreds of Hindu devotees from across Pakistan gathered at the historic Katas Raj Temple in Punjab to celebrate Mahashivratri, a major Hindu festival. Attendees included State Minister for Minority Affairs Kheal Das Kohistani and Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) chief Qamar Zaman.

This year's celebration was notably absent of Indian pilgrims, attributed to the strained relations between India and Pakistan following the May 2023 conflict. Despite this, the event saw robust participation from the local Hindu community, reinforcing a message of religious harmony and interfaith tolerance.

ETPB officials announced plans to promote Katas Raj Temple internationally and enhance its facilities. State Minister Kohistani emphasized Pakistan's commitment to religious tolerance, while Krishna Sharma of the Pakistan Hindu Temple Management Committee underscored the celebrations' role in advocating minority rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

