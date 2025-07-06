Left Menu

Agartala Honours Syama Prasad Mookerjee: Statue and Town Hall Renaming Announced

A statue of Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee will be erected at the Agartala Town Hall to celebrate his 125th birthday. The hall will also be renamed in his honor. This move aims to highlight Mookerjee's legacy and influence among the younger generation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 06-07-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 17:29 IST
In a move to honor Syama Prasad Mookerjee, the founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, a statue will be installed at the Agartala Town Hall to mark his 125th birth anniversary, as announced by Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday.

Saha revealed the plans during a program on Mookerjee's 124th birth anniversary, describing him as a significant Hindu Bengali icon. In addition to the statue, the hall will also be renamed after Mookerjee in recognition of his contributions.

The Chief Minister noted that Mookerjee's ideas were long overlooked until Prime Minister Narendra Modi began implementing them in 2014. Saha expressed a desire for the younger generation to learn about Mookerjee's ideals and contributions. State BJP president Rajib Bhattacharjee praised the government's decision to honor Mookerjee.

