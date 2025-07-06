Agartala Honours Syama Prasad Mookerjee: Statue and Town Hall Renaming Announced

In a move to honor Syama Prasad Mookerjee, the founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, a statue will be installed at the Agartala Town Hall to mark his 125th birth anniversary, as announced by Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday.

Saha revealed the plans during a program on Mookerjee's 124th birth anniversary, describing him as a significant Hindu Bengali icon. In addition to the statue, the hall will also be renamed after Mookerjee in recognition of his contributions.

The Chief Minister noted that Mookerjee's ideas were long overlooked until Prime Minister Narendra Modi began implementing them in 2014. Saha expressed a desire for the younger generation to learn about Mookerjee's ideals and contributions. State BJP president Rajib Bhattacharjee praised the government's decision to honor Mookerjee.

(With inputs from agencies.)