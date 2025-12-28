Tragic Plane Crash Shocks Copacabana Beach

An ultralight aircraft towing an advertisement banner tragically crashed into the sea off Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday, killing the pilot, according to local authorities.

The pilot's body has been taken to a medical examiner's office for identification. Rescue teams, equipped with jet skis, inflatable boats, divers, and aerial support, are actively working at the site. The search efforts involve the use of sonar equipment to locate potential additional victims and wreckage.

Security footage released by officials captured the plane nosediving into the sea around 12:30 pm local time. The Brazilian air force has announced an investigation into the crash. The aircraft, a Cessna 170A, was operated by an advertising company.

(With inputs from agencies.)