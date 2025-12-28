Zelenskiy Rallies Western Support Against Russian Aggression
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy plans to hold discussions with European leaders after meeting U.S. President Donald Trump to strengthen Ukraine's position against Russia in the ongoing war. He coordinated priorities with Ukraine's partners and highlighted the importance of diplomatic efforts.
On Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced his intent to engage in talks with European leaders following a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump. This move is aimed at solidifying Ukraine's stance against Russian incursion.
Zelenskiy emphasized his efforts in coordinating with Ukraine's allies on key diplomatic initiatives, underscoring the significance of international collaboration in preventing Russia from extending the conflict.
Utilizing the Telegram messaging app, Zelenskiy expressed his commitment to continuing discussions with global leaders, highlighting the need for strengthened support to end the war in Ukraine.
