Left Menu

Zelenskiy Rallies Western Support Against Russian Aggression

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy plans to hold discussions with European leaders after meeting U.S. President Donald Trump to strengthen Ukraine's position against Russia in the ongoing war. He coordinated priorities with Ukraine's partners and highlighted the importance of diplomatic efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 28-12-2025 02:51 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 02:51 IST
Zelenskiy Rallies Western Support Against Russian Aggression
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

On Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced his intent to engage in talks with European leaders following a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump. This move is aimed at solidifying Ukraine's stance against Russian incursion.

Zelenskiy emphasized his efforts in coordinating with Ukraine's allies on key diplomatic initiatives, underscoring the significance of international collaboration in preventing Russia from extending the conflict.

Utilizing the Telegram messaging app, Zelenskiy expressed his commitment to continuing discussions with global leaders, highlighting the need for strengthened support to end the war in Ukraine.

TRENDING

1
Israel's Bold Move: Recognizing Somaliland as Sovereign

Israel's Bold Move: Recognizing Somaliland as Sovereign

 Global
2
New York's Social Media Mental Health Warnings

New York's Social Media Mental Health Warnings

 Global
3
Zelenskiy Rallies Western Support Against Russian Aggression

Zelenskiy Rallies Western Support Against Russian Aggression

 Ukraine
4
Nigeria's Thrilling Victory: A Display of Attacking Prowess

Nigeria's Thrilling Victory: A Display of Attacking Prowess

 Morocco

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025