Assam CM Celebrates Dalai Lama's 90th Birthday
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended his warm wishes to the Dalai Lama on his 90th birthday, celebrating the spiritual leader's lifetime of preaching peace and compassion. Thousands gathered in Dharamshala to honor the Dalai Lama, emphasizing his impact on millions of lives globally.
Guwahati | Updated: 06-07-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 17:47 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended his heartfelt wishes to the Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, on the occasion of his 90th birthday.
In a heartfelt post on X, the chief minister expressed his hopes for the spiritual leader's continued good health and life longevity, recognizing his global influence.
Thousands of dedicated followers gathered at Tsuglagkhang in Dharamshala to mark the milestone, highlighting the Dalai Lama's enduring legacy of peace and compassion.
