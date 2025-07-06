Tibetan Resilience: Celebrating the Dalai Lama’s 90th Birthday with Arunachal’s Leaders

In a heartwarming celebration, Arunachal Pradesh's key leaders honored the 90th birthday of Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama. Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd), Chief Minister Pema Khandu, and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein extended heartfelt greetings on this auspicious occasion.

Governor Parnaik lauded the Dalai Lama as a beacon of compassion and timeless wisdom, whose teachings have inspired millions globally. Chief Minister Khandu, who attended official celebrations in Dharamshala, expressed his admiration in a series of social media posts, emphasizing the Dalai Lama's enduring voice of wisdom.

Deputy Chief Minister Mein, attending a local celebration at the Dhargyeling Tibetan Settlement, praised the spiritual leader's contributions and announced plans to develop the 'Freedom Trail' in honor of the Dalai Lama's 1959 escape route from Tibet to India.

(With inputs from agencies.)