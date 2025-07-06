Tibetan Resilience: Celebrating the Dalai Lama’s 90th Birthday with Arunachal’s Leaders
Arunachal Pradesh leaders celebrated the Dalai Lama's 90th birthday, honoring his contributions to peace and wisdom. Governor Parnaik praised his compassion and teachings, while Chief Minister Khandu shared prayers and highlighted the Dalai Lama’s inspirational journey. Deputy CM Mein participated in local celebrations, commending the Tibetan community's cultural resilience.
- Country:
- India
In a heartwarming celebration, Arunachal Pradesh's key leaders honored the 90th birthday of Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama. Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd), Chief Minister Pema Khandu, and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein extended heartfelt greetings on this auspicious occasion.
Governor Parnaik lauded the Dalai Lama as a beacon of compassion and timeless wisdom, whose teachings have inspired millions globally. Chief Minister Khandu, who attended official celebrations in Dharamshala, expressed his admiration in a series of social media posts, emphasizing the Dalai Lama's enduring voice of wisdom.
Deputy Chief Minister Mein, attending a local celebration at the Dhargyeling Tibetan Settlement, praised the spiritual leader's contributions and announced plans to develop the 'Freedom Trail' in honor of the Dalai Lama's 1959 escape route from Tibet to India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Catastrophic Cloudbursts Trigger Flash Floods in Dharamshala: Death Toll Rises Amid Intense Rescue Efforts
Celebrating Compassion: Dalai Lama's 90th Birthday Brings Tibetan Culture and Modern Thought Together
Dharamshala Celebrates Dalai Lama's 90th Birthday with Global Unity
Himachal Pradesh: Celebrations underway in Dharamshala ahead of Dalai Lama's 90th birthday
Dalai Lama’s 90th Birthday Marks Diplomatic Exchange in Dharamshala