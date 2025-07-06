Maharashtra's Timeless Legacy: Fadnavis Launches 'Maharashtra Dharma' Podcast
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has launched a podcast, 'Maharashtra Dharma', to celebrate the state’s rich spiritual and cultural legacy. Highlighting the teachings of figures like Shivaji Maharaj and Savitribai Phule, Fadnavis emphasized preserving their contributions and moral codes as crucial for shaping the state's future.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has initiated a new podcast series titled 'Maharashtra Dharma', launched on the occasion of 'Ashadhi Ekadashi'. The podcast aims to delve deep into the state's rich historical and spiritual roots, celebrating the enduring legacy of its iconic figures such as Shivaji Maharaj, Savitribai Phule, and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.
In the first episode, Fadnavis emphasized the importance of preserving and nurturing the intellectual legacy of Maharashtra's saints and icons. He highlighted the state's evolution, influenced by the moral teachings of visionaries from the Ramayana, Mahabharata, and other cultural milestones.
Fadnavis described Maharashtra Dharma as a 'living code of ethics', urging contemporary citizens to integrate the wisdom and values championed by past luminaries. He further expressed gratitude to listeners for engaging with the program and vowed to explore the state's spiritual and cultural history in future episodes.
