CJI Bhushan Gavai Reflects on Mother Tongue Education's Impact

Chief Justice of India, Bhushan Gavai, highlighted the significance of learning in one's mother tongue during his nostalgic visit to Chikitsak Samuh Shirodkar School in Mumbai. He asserted that studying in Marathi enhanced his understanding and shaped his core values.

During his visit, Gavai toured classrooms, the library, and the art section, engaging with former classmates and reliving memories. He expressed profound gratitude toward his educators who played an integral part in his formative years.

Reflecting on his journey, Gavai credited his accomplishments to the foundational education he received. His eloquence in public speaking was nurtured on the school stage through speech competitions and cultural programs, experiences he cherishes dearly.

