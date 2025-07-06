Left Menu

Tragedy at Camp Mystic: The Search Amid Flash Flood Devastation

The relentless search for 27 missing girls continues following catastrophic flooding at a Texas summer camp. As 51 fatalities are confirmed, questions arise about the adequacy of warnings. The Texas community mourns the disaster with prayers, recounting harrowing survival stories amid ongoing rescue operations.

A relentless search for 27 missing girls stretched into its third day on Sunday in the wake of a catastrophic flooding at a summer camp in central Texas. Rescuers faced rugged terrain and dangerous conditions, as communities were urged to pray for survivors.

The tragedy claimed at least 51 lives, including 15 children, mainly in Kerr County. Significant loss of life has prompted questions regarding the adequacy of warnings in an area known for frequent flooding.

Volunteers and families joined rescue efforts despite warnings, seeking any signs of life. As Texas Governor Greg Abbott declared a day of prayers in response, communities continue grappling with the flood's devastation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

