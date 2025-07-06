Left Menu

Bodo Language Gains Official Status Across Assam Districts

Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, announced translation of government notifications into Bodo in 13 districts. This comes amid the 'Bodoland Happiness Mission' to boost peace in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). Sarma also awarded the Bodoland Lifetime Achievers Award to contributors of Bodo culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 06-07-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 21:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to preserve and promote the Bodo language, Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has mandated the translation of all government notifications into Bodo across 13 districts. This initiative aligns with the demands of the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU).

During an official event, titled 'Bodoland Speaks: From Vision to Action,' Sarma lauded the efforts of the Bodoland Territorial Council and launched the 'Bodoland Happiness Mission'. He emphasized the strides made in peace and stability within the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) over recent years.

Sarma also recognized 18 personalities with the Bodoland Lifetime Achievers Award for their contributions to the folk cultures of BTR. He underscored the role of the 26 tribal communities in maintaining peace, mentioning how the 2020 peace accord has transformed BTR's socio-economic potential.

