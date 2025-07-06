Dalai Lama’s 90th Birthday Marks Diplomatic Exchange in Dharamshala

A high-ranking United States official visited the 14th Dalai Lama during his 90th birthday celebration in Dharamshala, reaffirming the US's diplomatic support for Tibetan rights. The meeting, disclosed by the US Embassy on Sunday, involved Bethany Poulos Morrison, a deputy assistant secretary at the Department of State, overseeing South and Central Asian Affairs.

The embassy also published photos from the meeting, highlighting the global attention paid to the event. Thousands convened in the courtyard of Tsuglagkhang, the Dalai Lama's temple, to honor the spiritual leader. Political figures from both India and other countries joined the celebration, showcasing their support for the longtime advocate of Tibetan independence.

Morrison's presence in India marks a continued effort to solidify US-India relations, as highlighted by the embassy's prior announcements. Her role in representing US interests in India and Bhutan further underlines the strategic importance of this diplomatic exchange during the Dalai Lama's milestone celebration.