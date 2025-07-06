Religious Tensions Flare Up During Muharram in Uttar Pradesh

Religious tensions erupted during Muharram processions in Uttar Pradesh, leading to incidents of violence and detentions. Authorities reported that in Bahraich, participants accused police officers of disrespecting Ali Khamenei, Iran's Supreme Leader, while in Bareilly, traders protested against the alleged vandalism of a Muharram procession platform.

Meanwhile, in Kushinagar, a conflict arose over the hoisting of an Islamic flag near a Shiva temple during a procession. Police claimed social media posts aggravated the situation, resulting in some arrests. An altercation in Tekuatar Bazaar left an eight-year-old injured due to a dispute over DJ music.

Both locations witnessed heightened tensions, but police reassured the public that the situation was under control. Authorities deployed additional forces and assured the public of appropriate actions against those involved in any misconduct. In Bareilly, the situation calmed after police detained individuals responsible for the vandalism.

