Religious Tensions Flare Up During Muharram in Uttar Pradesh

In Uttar Pradesh, religious tensions during Muharram processions led to detentions and an injured boy. Incidents included alleged insults towards a Shia leader, vandalism of a procession platform, and a conflict over music. Police intervened to restore order, assuring actions against alleged perpetrators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kushinagar/Bareilly/Bahraich | Updated: 06-07-2025 23:47 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 23:47 IST
Religious tensions erupted during Muharram processions in Uttar Pradesh, leading to incidents of violence and detentions. Authorities reported that in Bahraich, participants accused police officers of disrespecting Ali Khamenei, Iran's Supreme Leader, while in Bareilly, traders protested against the alleged vandalism of a Muharram procession platform.

Meanwhile, in Kushinagar, a conflict arose over the hoisting of an Islamic flag near a Shiva temple during a procession. Police claimed social media posts aggravated the situation, resulting in some arrests. An altercation in Tekuatar Bazaar left an eight-year-old injured due to a dispute over DJ music.

Both locations witnessed heightened tensions, but police reassured the public that the situation was under control. Authorities deployed additional forces and assured the public of appropriate actions against those involved in any misconduct. In Bareilly, the situation calmed after police detained individuals responsible for the vandalism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

