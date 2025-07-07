Tragic Fireworks Explosion Rattles Rural California Community

A tragic fireworks explosion in Northern California has led to the discovery of all seven missing persons' bodies, following last week's massive blaze. The incident shook Yolo County, a small farming community northwest of Sacramento, causing widespread spot fires and the eventual collapse of a fireworks warehouse.

The charred site revealed human remains, with identities withheld pending family notifications, according to county officials. The explosion's cause is still under investigation, with crews working to mitigate lingering explosive hazards. Devastating Pyrotechnics, the warehouse operator, expressed condolences and pledged cooperation with authorities.

Two individuals were treated for injuries after the blast rocked Encarto town. With a 30-year history in designing fireworks displays, the company's website has been taken down 'til further notice. The resulting wildfire engulfed nearly 80 acres, threatening nearby agricultural fields and shocking the local community.

