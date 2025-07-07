Breaking Barriers: Brewing Change in South Africa's Beer Industry

Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela, a pioneering figure in South African beer brewing, is making strides by teaching young Black graduates the intricacies of crafting a perfect brew. At her Johannesburg microbrewery, she combines science and artistry to inspire a new generation, blending traditional African beer techniques with modern craft brewing.

As South Africa's first Black woman to own a craft brewery, Nxusani-Mawela is determined to diversify a traditionally male-dominated industry. Her Brewsters Academy offers programs for those with scientific backgrounds, providing a unique educational experience that spans both international and African beer varieties.

Her mission extends beyond brewing - it's about transforming the industry to normalize the presence of Black people and women in significant roles. By keeping African traditions alive with unique flavors like Umqombothi and rooibos, she honors the past while shaping the future of brewing.

(With inputs from agencies.)