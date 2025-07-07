Left Menu

Michael Douglas Steps Back: The End of an Era in Hollywood

Michael Douglas, renowned actor, has decided to step back from acting, citing his long career and health concerns. After nearly six decades, Douglas, who was last seen in 'Franklin', is enjoying his hiatus and focusing on producing. He hints at returning only for extraordinary projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 10:21 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 10:21 IST
Michael Douglas Steps Back: The End of an Era in Hollywood
Michael Douglas (Image source: Instagram/ @michaelkirkdouglas). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Renowned actor Michael Douglas, famous for roles in 'Romancing the Stone' and 'Fatal Attraction', has announced he's intentionally stepping back from acting, a decision he revealed at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival, according to the New York Post. Douglas, who hasn't worked since 2022, stated, 'I realized I had to stop.'

The Oscar winner clarified that he didn't want to 'drop dead on the set' after a nearly six-decade career. Although he insists he isn't retired, Douglas mentioned he might return to acting for something exceptional. His last portrayal was as Benjamin Franklin in the 2024 Apple TV+ miniseries 'Franklin'.

Douglas discussed the impact of his throat cancer diagnosis, stating, 'Stage 4 cancer is not a holiday.' Treatment involved chemo and radiation, with surgery posing significant risks to his acting career. Enjoying a break from the limelight, Douglas found managing a production company and performing exhausting. He's still producing and shut down returning for another Marvel movie.

(With inputs from agencies.)

