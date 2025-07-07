Michael Douglas Steps Back: The End of an Era in Hollywood

Renowned actor Michael Douglas, famous for roles in 'Romancing the Stone' and 'Fatal Attraction', has announced he's intentionally stepping back from acting, a decision he revealed at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival, according to the New York Post. Douglas, who hasn't worked since 2022, stated, 'I realized I had to stop.'

The Oscar winner clarified that he didn't want to 'drop dead on the set' after a nearly six-decade career. Although he insists he isn't retired, Douglas mentioned he might return to acting for something exceptional. His last portrayal was as Benjamin Franklin in the 2024 Apple TV+ miniseries 'Franklin'.

Douglas discussed the impact of his throat cancer diagnosis, stating, 'Stage 4 cancer is not a holiday.' Treatment involved chemo and radiation, with surgery posing significant risks to his acting career. Enjoying a break from the limelight, Douglas found managing a production company and performing exhausting. He's still producing and shut down returning for another Marvel movie.

