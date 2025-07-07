Michael Douglas: From Hollywood Icon to Life's New Chapter

Oscar-winning actor Michael Douglas, famed for performances in blockbusters like 'Romancing the Stone' and 'Fatal Attraction,' has announced his decision to step back from acting, according to the New York Post. At the Karlovy Vary Film Festival, Douglas acknowledged, 'I have not worked since 2022 purposefully because I realised I had to stop.'

'I've been working intensively for almost six decades and didn't want to end up as someone who collapses on set,' Douglas confessed. 'I don't have immediate plans to return.' However, he left the door ajar for a potential return, stating, 'If something special came up, I'd consider it.'

Last seen in Apple TV+'s 'Franklin' as Benjamin Franklin, Douglas has spoken about his battle with throat cancer and its impact on his career. 'Stage 4 cancer is not a holiday,' he remarked, thankful for his treatment's success. Douglas also expressed contentment in his current life phase, 'I'm enjoying my hiatus and my life.'

(With inputs from agencies.)