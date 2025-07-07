Left Menu

Caterina Murino's Joyful Journey to Motherhood

Italian actor Caterina Murino, famed for 'Casino Royale', is expecting her first child with partner Edouard Rigaud through IVF. At 47, she embraced assisted reproductive technology after experiencing miscarriages. Murino, awaiting a summer due date, has felt well throughout her pregnancy. Her career spans varied roles since 'Casino Royale'.

07-07-2025
Italian actor Caterina Murino, recognized for her role in 'Casino Royale', is eagerly anticipating her first child with her partner, lawyer Edouard Rigaud.

At 47, Murino shared her pregnancy news with French publication Gala, as reported by People. She underwent in vitro fertilization (IVF) following two miscarriages. Murino remarked, 'At my age, I had to ask medicine to help nature. You don't always decide when the right time to become a mother comes.' Despite her age, her pregnancy progresses smoothly, with no signs of discomfort such as diabetes or insomnia. She is expecting a baby boy in late summer.

Murino gained prominence with 'Casino Royale', released in 2006 by director Martin Campbell, featuring Daniel Craig as James Bond. In addition to her breakout role, she has been part of projects like 'Venicephrenia', 'Disclaimer', and 'Se son rose'. Murino and Rigaud have been together since 2019.

