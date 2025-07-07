Left Menu

Shockwaves on 'Love Island USA': Contestant Leaves Amid Social Media Backlash

Cierra Ortega's sudden departure from 'Love Island USA' left fans and fellow contestants reeling. Rumors abound following the revelation of an offensive social media post from Ortega's past, paralleling similar circumstances that led to another contestant's exit. The incident highlights ongoing social media scrutiny on reality TV personalities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 11:08 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 11:08 IST
Cierra Ortega (Photo/Instagram@cierra.ortega). Image Credit: ANI
The unexpected departure of Cierra Ortega from 'Love Island USA' has sent shockwaves through the show's viewership. What initially seemed like an undisclosed personal matter revealed deeper issues beneath the surface.

According to Variety, Ortega's exit follows the resurfacing of a past social media post in which she allegedly used racist language. This incident parallels another recent controversy when Yulissa Escobar was removed from the show for similar reasons after old podcast clips featuring racial slurs emerged online, highlighting the rising scrutiny reality TV stars face regarding their past online behavior.

Ortega's departure leaves her former partner, Nic Vansteenberg, officially single and grappling with uncertainty. Meanwhile, the 'Love Island USA' series, a dating reality show adapted from its British counterpart, continues to engage viewers as contestants strive to form alliances within the isolation of the villa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

