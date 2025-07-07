Shockwaves on 'Love Island USA': Contestant Leaves Amid Social Media Backlash

The unexpected departure of Cierra Ortega from 'Love Island USA' has sent shockwaves through the show's viewership. What initially seemed like an undisclosed personal matter revealed deeper issues beneath the surface.

According to Variety, Ortega's exit follows the resurfacing of a past social media post in which she allegedly used racist language. This incident parallels another recent controversy when Yulissa Escobar was removed from the show for similar reasons after old podcast clips featuring racial slurs emerged online, highlighting the rising scrutiny reality TV stars face regarding their past online behavior.

Ortega's departure leaves her former partner, Nic Vansteenberg, officially single and grappling with uncertainty. Meanwhile, the 'Love Island USA' series, a dating reality show adapted from its British counterpart, continues to engage viewers as contestants strive to form alliances within the isolation of the villa.

