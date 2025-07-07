Dakota Johnson Embarks on Directorial Journey with Vanessa Burghardt Project

Actor Dakota Johnson has announced her intention to direct a feature film starring her 'Cha Cha Real Smooth' co-star, Vanessa Burghardt. This declaration was made at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, where she also highlighted the importance of the project to her production company, TeaTime.

Johnson shared her cautious approach to directing, stating that her confidence in this venture is bolstered by her strong rapport with Burghardt. She emphasized her protective feelings towards the actress, asserting her determination to see the project through herself.

Renowned for her roles in the 'Fifty Shades' series, Johnson has previously directed for Coldplay and released a short film. She is committed to projects that are visually or emotionally compelling, often centered on complex female characters. Her latest film, 'Materialists', premiered in June, earning her praise from critics.

