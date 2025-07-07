Left Menu

Dakota Johnson Embarks on Directorial Journey with Vanessa Burghardt Project

Dakota Johnson reveals plans to direct a feature film starring Vanessa Burghardt, her 'Cha Cha Real Smooth' co-star. Johnson emphasizes the significance of the project, acknowledging her readiness to helm the film. Known for her distinct and provocative projects, Johnson previously directed a Coldplay video and a short film.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 07-07-2025 12:20 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 12:20 IST
Dakota Johnson Embarks on Directorial Journey with Vanessa Burghardt Project
Dakota Johnson
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Dakota Johnson has announced her intention to direct a feature film starring her 'Cha Cha Real Smooth' co-star, Vanessa Burghardt. This declaration was made at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, where she also highlighted the importance of the project to her production company, TeaTime.

Johnson shared her cautious approach to directing, stating that her confidence in this venture is bolstered by her strong rapport with Burghardt. She emphasized her protective feelings towards the actress, asserting her determination to see the project through herself.

Renowned for her roles in the 'Fifty Shades' series, Johnson has previously directed for Coldplay and released a short film. She is committed to projects that are visually or emotionally compelling, often centered on complex female characters. Her latest film, 'Materialists', premiered in June, earning her praise from critics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in Finance: LLMs disrupt financial forecasting with unmatched accuracy and speed

Big data powers global digital economy shift; China leads in innovation

AI in cybersecurity: ChatGPT shows promise but hallucinates under pressure

How city design and land development drive climate change

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025