Charlize Theron Reflects on High-Flying Stunt in 'The Old Guard 2'

Charlize Theron has opened up about her riveting experience performing a helicopter stunt in the superhero sequel 'The Old Guard 2'. Directed by Victoria Mahoney, Theron described the complex and psychological preparation involved, ultimately concluding with a daring display that left her exhilarated. 'The helicopter, hands down,' she revealed, emphasizing the trust built with the pilot over two weeks of preparation. Her performance ended with her hanging from a helicopter, a memorable feat she says she will always cherish.

'The Old Guard 2', set for a July 2025 Netflix release, stars a cast including Theron, KiKi Layne, and new arrivals like Henry Golding. Based on the comic series, and with a screenplay by Greg Rucka and Sarah L. Walker, it continues the thrilling narrative from the first film. Theron, also a producer, suggests a third movie may follow, affirming the series' enduring appeal and expanding story potential.

With hints at a third installment, producer Marc Evans noted a narrative arc that beckons continuation. Charlize Theron, balancing her work and personal life, is also set to work with Christopher Nolan on 'The Odyssey'. While she expressed an interest in directing one day, Theron emphasized family priorities before undertaking such a demanding role, according to Variety.