Kapil Sharma's Comedy Sequel to Hit Theaters Again: 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2' Re-Release

The comedy film 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2', starring Kapil Sharma, is set for a theatrical re-release in January 2026. Directed by Anukalp Goswami, the film faced limited screen availability during its initial release, prompting producer Ratan Jain to schedule another run.

In an exciting development for cinema lovers, the makers of 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2' have announced the film's re-release in January 2026. Starring popular actor-comedian Kapil Sharma, the sequel is directed by Anukalp Goswami and initially hit theaters on December 12.

The movie follows the comedic misadventures of Mohan, played by Sharma, as he navigates complicated family and religious dynamics in his quest to marry his girlfriend. Limited screen availability during its initial run led to plans for a re-release according to producer Ratan Jain.

This sequel, following the 2015 success directed by Abbas–Mustan, promises laughter and entertainment, bringing back a celebrated cast including Ayesha Khan, Tridha Choudhury, Warina Hussain, and Parul Gulati.

(With inputs from agencies.)

