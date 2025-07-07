Left Menu

A R Rahman's 'Wonderment Tour' Set to Stir Hyderabad After Eight Years

Oscar-winning composer A R Rahman returns to Hyderabad for a stand-alone concert at Ramoji Film City on November 8 as part of his 'The Wonderment Tour'. Celebrating Rahman's three-decade legacy, the tour highlights his iconic film scores, both local and global, blending tradition with innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2025 13:20 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 13:20 IST
A R Rahman's 'Wonderment Tour' Set to Stir Hyderabad After Eight Years
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned composer A R Rahman is returning to Hyderabad for the first time in eight years with his celebrated 'The Wonderment Tour'. Kicking off in Mumbai on May 3, the tour aims to highlight Rahman's extensive influence on the music industry.

Scheduled for November 8 at Ramoji Film City, the Hyderabad leg promises an immersive experience through his expansive repertoire, including hits such as 'Jai Ho', 'Dil Se', and 'Chaiyya Chaiyya'. Rahman aspires to fuse tradition with modernity in an effort to honor both past and future sounds.

Presented by Hyderabad Talkies and EVA Live, tickets go on sale July 14 via the District app by Zomato. This collaboration aims to redefine live music by merging spectacle and emotion, as stated by EVA Live's managing director, Deepak Chaudhary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in Finance: LLMs disrupt financial forecasting with unmatched accuracy and speed

Big data powers global digital economy shift; China leads in innovation

AI in cybersecurity: ChatGPT shows promise but hallucinates under pressure

How city design and land development drive climate change

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025