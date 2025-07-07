A R Rahman's 'Wonderment Tour' Set to Stir Hyderabad After Eight Years

Renowned composer A R Rahman is returning to Hyderabad for the first time in eight years with his celebrated 'The Wonderment Tour'. Kicking off in Mumbai on May 3, the tour aims to highlight Rahman's extensive influence on the music industry.

Scheduled for November 8 at Ramoji Film City, the Hyderabad leg promises an immersive experience through his expansive repertoire, including hits such as 'Jai Ho', 'Dil Se', and 'Chaiyya Chaiyya'. Rahman aspires to fuse tradition with modernity in an effort to honor both past and future sounds.

Presented by Hyderabad Talkies and EVA Live, tickets go on sale July 14 via the District app by Zomato. This collaboration aims to redefine live music by merging spectacle and emotion, as stated by EVA Live's managing director, Deepak Chaudhary.

(With inputs from agencies.)