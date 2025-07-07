A R Rahman's 'Wonderment Tour' Set to Stir Hyderabad After Eight Years
Oscar-winning composer A R Rahman returns to Hyderabad for a stand-alone concert at Ramoji Film City on November 8 as part of his 'The Wonderment Tour'. Celebrating Rahman's three-decade legacy, the tour highlights his iconic film scores, both local and global, blending tradition with innovation.
Renowned composer A R Rahman is returning to Hyderabad for the first time in eight years with his celebrated 'The Wonderment Tour'. Kicking off in Mumbai on May 3, the tour aims to highlight Rahman's extensive influence on the music industry.
Scheduled for November 8 at Ramoji Film City, the Hyderabad leg promises an immersive experience through his expansive repertoire, including hits such as 'Jai Ho', 'Dil Se', and 'Chaiyya Chaiyya'. Rahman aspires to fuse tradition with modernity in an effort to honor both past and future sounds.
Presented by Hyderabad Talkies and EVA Live, tickets go on sale July 14 via the District app by Zomato. This collaboration aims to redefine live music by merging spectacle and emotion, as stated by EVA Live's managing director, Deepak Chaudhary.
